North Carolina teen accused in baseball player's death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death of a college baseball player.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Friday that evidence and information helped them identify the teen as a suspect in the death of 21-year-old Zachary Finch, a senior on the University of the Cumberlands baseball team.

Detectives obtained a custody order against the boy and took him to a juvenile detention facility. The teenager's name hasn't been released because of his age.

A previous statement said patrol officers found Finch in the front yard of an apartment last Sunday with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not discussed a motive for the shooting.

