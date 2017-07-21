Louisville Free Public Library opens new South Central Regional Library

The total cost for construction, books, computers, and furnishings was estimated at $14.5 million. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The new $14.5 million South Central Regional Library in Okolona is officially open to the public.

The library replaces the smaller Okolona branch and is located on Jefferson Boulevard near the Jefferson Mall. This free public library will serve more than 160,000 people in south central Louisville.

The 40,000-square-foot eco-friendly facility features 120,000 books, graphic novels and DVDs.

"Lifelong learning is one of our core city values," Mayor Greg Fischer said during the ribbon cutting. "And the gorgeous new South Central Regional Library is another example of how we’re bringing that value to life for the people of Louisville."

"The energy saving design is noticed the moment you pull in this parking lot," Councilwoman Madonna Flood said. "The library aimed to save as many trees as possible. Ones that were cut down are now re-purposed on the walls through these doors."

The brand new library has two meeting rooms, several small rooms for study and spaces for teens and kids. New technologies at South Central include plenty of computers and free internet access, plus, for the first time, a laptop kiosk for patrons to check out laptops for use within the library.

Artwork from artists around the community will be displayed throughout the library rotating monthly.

The library will host a celebration on Saturday. Everyone is welcome to take part in a family scavenger hunt, storytime and refreshments on Saturday from 9 to 4.

