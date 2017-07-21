UK holding open tryouts for PA announcers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky is looking for public address announcers and in-game hosts, and it could be you.

UK is holding open tryouts for prospective PA announcers and in-game hosts at various athletic events during the 2017-18 season.

The tryouts will be held Wednesday, August 2, at John Cropp Stadium.

>>Cats Corner: Kentucky Sports Stories

"UK is seeking energetic and confident individuals with strong vocal talent and experience on a live microphone," UK said in a release. "Knowledge of sports and corresponding rules, as well as proficiency enunciating complex names and availability for nights and weekends will also be considered."

For more information, and to secure an audition time slot, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.