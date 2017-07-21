Clarksville Community Schools hosts Welcome Back Walk

CCSC hoped the event would make the transition back to school easier for students. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Clarksville Community School Corporation (CCSC) hosted a Welcome Back Walk to celebrate the start of the new school year.

The Friday event was geared to help students who will transition into a new school building for the 2017-18 school year.

Faculty and staff walked around Clarksville neighborhoods, going door-to-door to great CCSC families with students transitioning into kindergarten, fifth, and ninth grades.

"The Welcome Back Walk was created to draw summer to a close, get students excited about the upcoming school year, and allow students to meet their new building's faculty and staff prior to the first day of school," Superintendent Tina Bennett said. "These fun and personal home-visits will help to ease student' first day jitters, so that they can transition into a new grade and school building with confidence."

Clarksville Community Schools begin Wednesday, July 26.

