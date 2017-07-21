KHS confirms case of dog flu, temporarily not accepting dogs

KHS said they are quarantining and treating all exposed dogs at the facility. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A case of canine flu has been confirmed at the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville.

KHS released a statement announcing the news of the virus confirmation on Friday.

In response to the confirmation, the organization is quarantining and treating all exposed dogs at the intake facility at 241 Steedly Drive, according to the release. Because space is limited while the dogs are under quarantine, KHS is temporarily suspending all canine intakes.

KHS said that the 10 offsite adoption centers will remain open for adoptions. The KHS Healthy Pets Clinic, also on Steedly Drive, will remain open, as well.

Back in June, KHS began vaccinating all shelter dogs for the dog flu. The organization recommended that all dog owners consider vaccinating their pets, and speak to their veterinarians about prevention and treatment.

KHS isn't the only area animal organization battling canine influenza. Louisville Metro Animal Services released on May 14 it had been hit with Dog Flu.

According to a LMAS release, the organization tested eight shelter dogs for the canine flu. Four came back positive for H3N2, the new, highly contagious strain of canine flu, which can also be contracted by cats.

LMAS began vaccinating all shelter dogs for two strains of dog flu, including H3N2, on June 20. They will now begin treating all dogs for the flu as a precautionary measure, because the flu can remain dormant in a canine's system for three days with no symptoms.

