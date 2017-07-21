Metro Parks unveils new sprayground

The new sprayground at Huston Quin Park was dedicated Friday in the Wilder Park neighborhood, near Churchill Downs. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand to dedicate a new place for community members to stay cool in the intense summer heat.

The new sprayground at Huston Quin Park was dedicated Friday in the Wilder Park neighborhood, near Churchill Downs.

The park's renovation cost over $500,000, and was funded mainly by a Community Development Block Grant.

"We're very excited to see this work at Huston Quin and for the project support from Mayor Fischer, Councilwoman Butler and the office of Housing and Community Development,” Metro Parks and Recreation Director Seve Ghose, said. “The end result is an enhanced experience for park users.”

Additional improvements at the park include new restrooms, which will be handicap accessible according to Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

