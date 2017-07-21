Al-Qaida suspect linked to cartoonist plot extradited to US

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - An al-Qaida suspect linked to a plot to kill a Swedish cartoonist has been extradited to Philadelphia to be tried in civilian court rather than face trial at Guantanamo Bay.
Court officials say 52-year-old Ali Charaf Damache, of Algeria, appeared in court Friday and will be arraigned next month.
U.S. prosecutors say Damache was part of a terror cell based in Ireland that included a Pennsylvania woman known as Jihad Jane. He married a Colorado woman who traveled there to meet him in 2009.
Damache, known as Black Flag, had been fighting extradition. Officials say the cell wanted to kill a cartoonist who had offended Muslims.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has long favored the hard-line approach of sending terror suspects to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
A lawyer appointed Friday for Damache has no immediate comment.
This story has been corrected to show Damache's arraignment is scheduled for August, not next week.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
