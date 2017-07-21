Green Valley prepares for its last first of day school in current building

Both Green Valley and Slate Run are getting brand new buildings thanks to a referendum that Floyd County voters approved last year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – For students at one southern Indiana elementary, next week will mark the last first day of school in classrooms now 60 years old.

Work has already started on the new Green Valley Elementary school.

Not every elementary school sits on 14 acres. Green Valley does, so the new school is going to be built right behind the old.

Second-grade teacher Kim Ramer is getting her classroom ready and looking forward to the first day of school.

"Just meeting all of my kiddos, just seeing what our little classroom family is going to be like," Ramer said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Metro Parks unveils new sprayground

+ KHS confirms case of dog flu, temporarily not accepting dogs

+ Clarksville Community Schools hosts Welcome Back Walk

This will be Ramer's first and last year teaching at this school.

"We're going to see changes and that's going to build excitement in the building," Principal Brian Kehrer said.

The principal is hopeful the multi-million dollar project won't be too distracting. Students and staff will have a front row seat to the construction, which has been mostly fenced off. The playground was downsized and moved to allow crews their own path.

"It will be a change and at times a frustration, but for one year we will do a lot of things to get this new building," Kehrer said.

Both Green Valley and Slate Run are getting brand new buildings thanks to a referendum that Floyd County voters approved last year.

"We're very fortunate that our community supported us," Kehrer said.



Moving into a state of art facility will not only improve safety and bring it up to code, it also means no more portables housing the library and computer lab.

"There is going to be, eventually, more green space, more parking, which we need," Kehrer said.

Students and staff will now count down the days until they settle into their new home for decades to come.

"It's kind of fun to be here why the process is going on to see the progress for the year, I think the kids will have a lot of fun," Ramer said. "They'll be watching their school be built."

The new school will be able to hold about 150 more students. It is expected to be complete and ready for the 2018-19 school year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.