AP sources: Kyrie Irving asks Cavaliers to trade him

By TOM WITHERSAP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Two people familiar with the situation says All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him.

Irving made the request last week to owner Dan Gilbert, said the people who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on the star's demands.

Irving's appeal was first reported by ESPN.

A four-time All-Star, Irving has spent six seasons with the Cavs, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. The 25-year-old has overcome injury issues and developed into one of the league's elite point guards.

Irving is under contract for two more seasons with Cleveland, which has had a tumultuous offseason following a loss to Golden State in the NBA Finals.

General manager David Griffin parted ways with the club after failing to work out a new contract with owner Dan Gilbert.

