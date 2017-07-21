Searching for a relief from the heat in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The sun blazed down on Louisville Friday causing the heat index to rise over 100 degrees.



Shareka Maro has three young boys and said keeping them safe in extreme heat is her number one concern.



"I don't want them to be riding their bikes and suddenly, they pass out,” Maro said. “It's just too hot."



Louisville Metro Parks department has reduced pool admission by $1 for the entire summer in lieu of the heat wave.



"The price reduction helps,” Maro said. “When you have a big family a few kids you have to eat and everything it's hard."



The National Weather Service warned that Friday would be the day to most likely experience heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Since the beginning of July MetroSafe has responded to about three calls of heat exposure per day. Between Thursday and Friday, they received 18 calls.



"When you have been in the heat all day long and It stays up into the 80s at night time it can be dangerous," Major Roy Williams, with the Salvation Army, said.



Williams coordinates operation White Flag. The program gives those without air conditioning a place to cool down and drink water.



Even those with air conditioning are running into problems.



"When temperatures are exceeding 95 degrees which is the design temp for the Louisville area they will find that their AC is not quite keeping up," David Elble, with Automatic Air Corporation, said.



Elble said once temperatures hit the 90s their call load triples.



Maro and her boys said they were grateful they had air condition to return home to but said the pool was a good way to pass the time.



“It's hot and feels good to be in some water and take my family out," Maro said.



City officials suggested families looking for relief from the heat should head to a library or community center.



