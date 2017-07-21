State's fourth veterans center, a proper salute to those who served

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A proper salute came Friday to Kentucky veterans by way of a state-of-the-art, 120-room Radcliff Veterans Center. Local and state lawmakers were on hand to honor the vets, who are in need of care and their families.

Fort Knox donated 192 acres to help make the $40 million facility possible, and to give the men and women who served the respect and dignity they deserve. A large American Flag marked the big Kentucky opening at the entrance to the facility.

The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs along with Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton, a veteran herself, officially cut the ribbon to open the state's fourth veterans center. The Radcliff Veterans Center celebration included the state and local lawmakers who worked for years to make it happen.

"I know what goes into getting this off the ground from scratch," Hampton said, "So for this to be here is simply wonderful."

101-year-old Pearl Harbor vet William Wester, known as Mr. Bill agreed.

"I like the people, they are so nice to me," Wester said.

Mr. Bill, the former chief ship fitter on the USS Salt Lake City, became one of the new healthcare facility's first 12 residents in May.

The former ballroom dancer is already in love with the nursing staff.

" Well, he just likes all the attention and he still has the dance moves," Nurse Missy Rockwood said.

"They make me feel like I'm still worth something," Wester replied.

And in their new residence, Wester and friends are feeling pretty special. There are four neighborhoods of brand new homes on property, each with their own living and dining rooms. Every vet has their own room. Many rooms are equipped for special needs, with a lift that can go from recliner to bathroom.

Rockwood told us, she is thrilled to work there.

"It's an honor to take care of our veterans," Rockwood said, "It's just an absolute honor, and every one of them are just precious."

From the nice rooms to beautiful courtyards, the idea is not only to give the veterans the assistance they need, but to make them feel at home. Bowling Green has been selected as the city for the state’s next veterans center.

