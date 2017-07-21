Counterfeit money spotted in southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Washington County Sheriff's Department is warning of counterfeit money in southern Indiana.

The $10 and $20 bills have been spotted at several businesses and also at a Salem, Indiana bank.



The Washington County Sheriff's Department is investigating its origin and searching for suspects. They are asking business owners to double check cash to make sure it's legitimate money.



Some of the fake bills have felt like actual dollars but have shown small differences in the print like "Nina's House" instead of "The White House." Also some had some print in Russian like "Prosto Prikol" which translates to "just a joke."

Tom Weeks, who works at Main Street Pizza and Subs, in Salem said he takes precautions if he sees suspicious cash by using a money marker pen.



The pen only costs a few dollars and is simple to use.



"You gotta make sure everything coming across is real. But a lot of the people we deal with are local people that we have a lot of interest in and trust in. You always gotta make sure they haven't been handed something as well," Weeks said. "You can get one of these pens and you can mark and if it comes across a light yellow then it's a nice normal color. If it’s anything other than that or abnormal so you need to take precautions and go to your bank and go to your law enforcement."



If you spot suspicious or counterfeit money, contact the Washington County Sheriff's Department at (812) 883-5999.



