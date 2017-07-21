At least 1 dead in I-24 wreck in Christian Co., KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

At least 1 dead in I-24 wreck in Christian Co., KY

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) -

According to Kentucky State Police and the Christian Co. Corner's office, at least one person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 24 in Kentucky. 

The wreck, which closed all eastbound and westbound lanes, occurred around 3 pm on Friday at mile-marker 72 in Christian Co. 

Emergency responders are still on the scene investigating what happened.

One lane each direction have re-opened after the accident. The scene is estimated to clear around 7 pm.

In the meantime, KSP advises that motorists should consider a detour around the wreck via Pennyrile Parkway and US-68. 

