Kentucky's Darkest Day just one month away

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It has been 98 years since a total solar eclipse has traveled from one end of the lower 48 United States to the other. Since that time, we have had many partial passes and partial eclipses; the last taking place on May 10, 1994. However, in a little more than a month on August 21, 2017, the United States will get the chance to witness a total solar eclipse yet again. A first for most of the lifetimes around today.

A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes directly in front of the sun and casts a shadow onto earth. It is rare to have the timing work out perfect for the moon to match the sun’s path in the sky directly over an one location on earth. So this is a treat that astronomy fanatics been excited to witness for 99 years.

The eclipse will begin at sunrise in the Pacific Ocean that Monday morning the 17th. Salem, OR will be the first city to experience complete totality (completely dark) in the United States.

>>Kentucky's Darkest Day

The path will then work its way to the southeast throughout the morning and midday, until it reaches Kentucky just after lunchtime. With the sun its highest point in the sky, typically at this point in the day, the period of totality will linger a bit longer compared to anywhere else in the path. It appears that a zone will be roughly from Carbondale, IL to Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Hopkinsville is preparing to be “ground zero” for complete darkness to take place at 1:24pm CDT for 2 minutes and 40 seconds. During that time, you will be able to see the stars above, crickets will likely chirp and the temperature will drop a few degrees.

It will be an amazing sight to witness.

WAVE 3 News has been to the “ground zero” site every year since 2012 to follow along with the progress of this world event.

Louisville and southern Indiana will be too far for the totality portion of the eclipse, but a little more than 90% of the sun will be covered up so there will be a notable dimming to the sky above.

If you plan to head to Hopkinsville to witness the celestial event, you will need to hurry and make plans now. Most, if not all, of the hotels are already booked and campsites are filling up fast with reservations.

There is one important side note to keep in mind for this event, the weather. Thunderstorms are usually very isolated in late August in southern Kentucky, but there could be spotty areas of clouds developing during the afternoon. We just won’t know for sure until moments before it takes place.

For more information on this event, visit http://www.kysolareclipse.com/

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.