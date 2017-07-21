Former McCain rival suggests he resign because of cancer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An Arizona Republican who tried to oust Sen. John McCain last year suggested Friday that he resign because he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Kelli Ward, who is a doctor, said in a statement that the 80-year-old McCain's diagnosis is grim and that his cancer, glioblastoma, "is both devastating and debilitating."
"As a doctor, I've counseled patients in similar situations and these end-of-life choices are never easy. I usually advise terminal patients to reduce stress, relax and spend time laughing with loved ones," Ward wrote.
"The Senate has complicated and difficult problems to deal with and Arizona deserves to be represented by someone who can focus on those challenges," she added.
Ward, a former state senator, is running this year against Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, also a Republican. Earlier this week she said she met with White House officials in June about the campaign, a sit-down that pointed to uneasy ties between President Donald Trump and Flake.
In a statement, Flake called McCain a hero and said he expected to see the state's senior senator return to the Senate soon.
"I'm dumbstruck by Kelli Ward's comments," Flake said.
In her statement, Ward said that she hopes McCain is comfortable as he battles "this terrible disease," and added that she is praying for him and his family.
She said that if the senator can no longer perform his duties, "he owes it to the people of Arizona to step aside."
McCain used Twitter on Thursday to promise a quick return.
"Unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!" said the six-term Arizona Republican and 2008 GOP presidential nominee.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
Chester Bennington died by hanging, Los Angeles County coroner confirmsMore >>
Chester Bennington died by hanging, Los Angeles County coroner confirmsMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>