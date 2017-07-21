Historic Henderson church being deconstructed

After 147 years, a historic Henderson church is coming down, piece by piece. Now, there's a lot of treasures left inside that are going to be up for sale.

"There are holes in the roof and the whole building has become dilapidated," said Drew Knight, Ole Bigwood, LLC, "and the structure is no longer sound."

The church was built in 1870 and closed in 2010 when it was the Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church.

"Every piece of it will come down and eradicated and get taken out of here. We run on about a 86% salvage rate," said Knight.

Knight said they keep as much as they can out of landfills. He said if they'll try to find other uses for most things.

"Some of this flooring is actually still really pretty, if you look at this right here, that's the natural patina of that wood. This stuff is like a dinosaur. There is no more of this available," said Knight.

The bricks will come down one by one, cleaned, stacked and ready for sale. There's still plenty of other treasures like chairs, desks, and even stained glass.

"We actually hope to run into somebody with some creativity that can find something to do with them," said Knight.

We're told he has the full support of the community.

"There's been some vandalism, there have been some squatters, there have been some different people coming in here," said Knight.

There was also evidence of drug use.

Though the community will see their once loved building come down,

"It gives it the ability to live on," said Knight.

No matter where it's items go.

Not only are the items inside up for sale, but projects like these are opening up local employment opportunities. Knight is looking for some help on the project.

If you're interested in some of the items or employment you can contact him on the Ole Bigwood Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.