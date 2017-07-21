Arson suspected in historic Bardstown home fire

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Early Friday morning, a historic Bardstown home burned leaving only a brick shell.



The Bardstown Fire Department believes arson was the cause.



The home was on the grounds of the famous Wickland Mansion.



Despite being more than 200 years old, Hannah Sanderson and her family still lived there part-time.



"This was the family home,” Sanderson said. "It was part of us for so long. We loved it here."



The historic home was willed with family artwork, heirlooms and antiques that can never be replaced.

"Just the utter sadness of it, I mean it's just unbelievably sad,” Sanderson said.



Just after midnight, a neighbor called Sanderson and the fire department.



"She heard a big bang,” Sanderson said. “She looked out her window and saw the flames.”



Besides dealing with old heavy wood, multiple firefighters had to be treated for dehydration.



"We were on scene doing the fire attack for about five hours,” Bardstown Fire Department Cpt. Todd Spalding said. “We did have a ceiling come down on top of one of our firefighters. He was OK."



After the fire was out, a K-9 confirmed the fire was caused by arson. The department sent the evidence to KSP's labs. Spalding said there were likely two intentional fires set.



"It does anger us that we're having to do that by someone doing something so juvenile,” Spalding said.



It's a historic landmark and a family gathering spot now lost.



"It just really hurts bad to know that such a historic building that meant so much to us is now basically gone,” Sanderson said.



The Bardstown Police Department and the Bardstown Fire Department will work together to investigate the fire.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.