Fresh paint serves as buffer at abortion clinic

Stroke by stroke, a group of women painted the sidewalk outside of Kentucky's only abortion clinic on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Stroke by stroke, a group of women painted the sidewalk outside of Kentucky's only abortion clinic on Friday.

It's just white paint, but they hope it will act as a shield.

"We're ready, as ready as we can be," a volunteer escort who walks alongside patients said.

Hundreds of anti-abortion protestors are in Louisville and plan to make their voices heard for a week starting Saturday.

"Nerve wrecking and annoying at the same time," she said.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was speaking on her own behalf and was not representing the center.

The women are used to protesters but this week they may have to deal with hundreds more from Operation Save America.

RELATED STORIES

+ Federal order moves protesters clear of abortion clinic entrance

+ Louisville abortion clinic last in Kentucky

+ Last abortion clinic in KY can stay open - for now

+ Anti-abortion protest moves to jail after arrests at clinic

+ National anti-abortion group aims to shut down Kentucky's last clinic

"We're just going to have to see how it goes and see how it shakes out," she said.

The new and temporary federally mandated buffer zone is 7.5 by 15 feet. Federal law enforcement will protect that this weekend. The Louisville Metro Police Department got special training on the new rules, but they will deal with everything else.

"Members from Operation Save America have told us they have no intention to come here and break the law," Major Eric Johnson said. "All I can do is take them at their word."

Anti-abortion demonstrators have a week-long plan which includes rallying at EMW, their doctors' homes and in front of Metro Hall - along with a jumbotron showing an abortion.

"If they chose to break the law we have more than ample resources in place to respond and handle that," Johnson said.

For now, all the escort can do is take things one day or step at a time.

"The people of Louisville are going to make their own judgments," she said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.