Police: Church burglary suspects found at bus station, under pontoon

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Two men suspected of breaking into seven churches are in police custody.

Harrison County Lt. Nick Smith said five churches in Harrison County, Indiana and two churches in Meade County, Kentucky were burglarized on July 16.

Smith said one of the suspects, Zachary Daniel Weaver, 22, was taken into custody at a bus station in Louisville. Weaver had a ticket and planned to leave the state.

The other suspect, Matthew Wright, 24, was found hiding under a pontoon in a Meade County lake.

Smith said TVs, Blu-ray players, computers, cash and safes were stolen from the churches. Some of the stolen property has been recovered.

Weaver and Wright are awaiting extradition to Harrison County where Smith said they will be charged with burglary.

