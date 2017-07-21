Stoops Fires Up Area Big Blue Faithful at Luncheon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) We are still more than six weeks away from the start of the college football season, but it's time for football coaches to start pounding the drum to generate excitement for the upcoming season. On Friday afternoon, University of Kentucky head coach, Mark Stoops was in town for the annual alumni luncheon, and he gave Big Blue fans plenty of reasons to think positive heading into the 2017 campaign.

The Big Blue Faithful packed the Galt House for it's annual Kickoff Luncheon. The Cats are picked to finish fifth in the S-E-C East division by most publications. Stoops talked about that among other things at the luncheon. Stoops says he really doesn't care about preseason predictions. " I don't at all. So, I've seen, heard, or tweets, you guys are so good at putting everything out. You know, I've seen second. I've seen fifth. What does it matter? I'm really concerned about where we finish at the end of the year. That's our concentration," said Stoops to a gathering of media before the banquet.

UK got off to a slow start last season, but turned things around mid season, beat archrival University of Louisville at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, and made a bowl game for the first time since 2010.

When you're at a luncheon in your chief rival's backyard, you have to make sure to mention that you beat them. " How about the finish last year up here in Louisville? Do you guys like that? (applause) Well, it was important for us to build on that momentum. Our players carried that to the off season. Our players worked extremely hard through the winter, through spring. And this summer, I've been absolutely, unbelievably impressed with our players," Stoops told the crowd.



