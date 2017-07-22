Thomas Struggles at The Open

SOUTHPORT, England (WAVE) Wind, rain, and everything that could make being outside miserable was going on Friday during the second round of The Open Championship in England.

Louisville native, Justin Thomas struggled mightily. In the rough on six, he swung, his club got stuck in the ground, and the ball never moved. Justin shot 10 over on Friday missing the cut.

A couple other Kentucky boys did make the cut. Glasgow native, Kent Bulle shot a plus two on Friday...and is even par for the tournament. Campbellsville's, J-B Holmes is still alive. He sits at three over for the tournament.



