Hartlage Wins Falls City Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The Women's Falls City Championship at Persimmon Ridge went down to the last hole on Friday.

In match play, Jennifer Hartlage would build a three hole lead with three to play, but Donna Moir kept fighting. She drains a putt on 17 to climb to within one with one to play, but couldn't tie it on 18. Hartlage wins her first Falls City Championship. "This is my first Lady's Falls City out here. Second I've played in. But, it's certainly my first win, so I was nervous pretty much the whole way around," said Hartlage.

