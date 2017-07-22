AAU Hoops Take Over the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Some of the best high school basketball talent in the nation is in town this weekend for Hoopfest, including the player just about every college coach is recruiting, New Albany star, Romeo Langford.

University of Louisville head coach, Rick Pitino and UK assistant coach, Kenny Payne were in the house to see Romeo, but he didn't play because of a sore hip. After the game, Langford talked about playing for John Calipari over in Egypt earlier this summer. "I like that he really cares about his players. He really doesn't let the players be on the court and not play hard. He gets on you for little things, but it's the little things that help you win games," said Langford.

Romeo wasn't the only player Rick Pitino had his eye on at the event. He was also watching 6'8" swing man, Alonzo Gaffney from Ohio. He's in the class of 2019. His list of schools is still wide open and the Cards are on his list. He says he can do whatever is asked of him on the court. "I'm a very versatile player. 6'8" with a 7'3" wingspan. I can shoot it. Get to the basket. Pretty good and handling it, and I have good IQ to find the open man," said Gaffney.

The tournament runs throughout the weekend at the South Wind of the Fairgrounds.

