Man drives 112 mph trying to do a Snapchat

Police said they pulled Malon Neal over Tuesday night after clocking him going 112 mph in a 65 mph zone. (Source: WSB/Alpharetta Police/Snapchat/CNN)

ALPHARETTA, GA (WSB/CNN) - Police said a man's attempt to show off to his friends on social media landed him in jail.

Police said they pulled Malon Neal over Tuesday night after clocking him going 112 mph in a 65-mph zone.

Dash cam video showed an officer running radar on Georgia 400 Tuesday night when a car went flying by.

When the officer pulled over 28-year-old Neal, he made a stunning admission.

"The reason I stopped you is I'd love to see where you're heading in such a hurry," the officer said.

"I'm trying do a Snapchat. I'm not going to lie to you," Neal responded.

"A what?" the officer questioned.

"A Snapchat," Neal replied.

"We always like when people tell us the truth," George Gordon with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said.

Neal's candor coupled with that speed, landed him in cuffs.

"You're being placed under arrest for driving that fast man. Reckless driving. 112 mph in a 65. Can't be doing that, man," the officer said."It's reckless endangerment to the motoring public."

Cullen Chen was taking his street racer to a show when he was told about the arrest.

"I know people do that all the time trying to show off to their friends. That's just irresponsible," Chen said.

Chen's car can surpass 112 mph.

"When I hit it, it's not around people. I'm pretty safe about it. Never on Snapchat,” Chen said.

