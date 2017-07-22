Police investigating 4-month-old's death in McMahan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a child's death in McMahan.

LMPD confirmed that officers were called to a home in the 7400 block of Crawfordshire Lane around 2:30 on Saturday morning for a call of a four-month-old infant in cardiac arrest.

LMPD spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, said the parents called 911 and began CPR.

McMahan Fire Department arrived and began trying to save the child's life. St. Matthews EMS then responded and took the infant to Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital (Suburban), Mitchell said.

The child died at the hospital.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and are classifying this case as a death investigation pending the autopsy.

