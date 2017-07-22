Highlands businesses unite to help students prepare for school year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The clock is ticking and area children need help before school reopens. Back to school supplies can get costly. While out shopping, pick up a few extra items to help students in our area.

Local business Eyedia and other Highlands stores are partnering The Highlands: The Corridor That Cares school supply drive benefiting the Family Scholar House.

Until Sunday, local businesses along the Highlands Corridor which is the Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue area are collecting much-needed school supplies and backpacks for the families of Family Scholar House.

Family Scholar House helps low-income students with families pursue college degrees while being full-time parents.

The back to school drive, which started July 10, is to ensure all the students at Family Scholar House have the tools they need to start the year off on the right foot.

Participating businesses in the Highlands Corridor include Eyedia, Day’s Coffee, Kizito Cookies, The Wine Market, 502 Print and Copy, Old Town Liquor, William Dean Salon, New York Life, Zoom Group, Highland Cleaners, Your Yoga, Safety and Security, Highland-Shelby Park Library, Fante’s Coffee and Heine Brother’s Coffee. Just fill a backpack full of school supplies and d rop off at any of the participating businesses.

On Sunday, July 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Eyedia, 926 Baxter Ave., join Family Scholar House to celebrate the end of the drive. Food and drinks will be provided, and current parent scholars and graduates will be speaking about their experience with Family Scholar House.

