China earns 8th diving gold of the world championships

(Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP). Gold medal winner Team China performs during the women's team free combination synchronized swimming final of the 17th FINA World Championships 2017 in the City Park venue, in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2017.

(Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP). Wang Han and Li Zheng of China compete in the mixed diving 3m springboard synchro final of FINA Swimming World Championships 2017 at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2017.

By PAUL NEWBERRYAP National Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - China earned two more gold medals at the world championships on Saturday, including its eighth victory in diving.

Li Zheng and Wang Han finished first in the synchronized mixed 3-meter event with 323.70 points. Grace Reid and Thomas Daley of Britain took the silver (308.04), while the bronze went to Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of Canada (297.72).

Going into the final diving event of the championships, the men's 10-meter platform later Saturday, China had won twice as many golds as all other nations combined.

The Chinese also took a synchronized swimming gold in the women's team free. Ukraine settled for silver and Japan claimed the bronze. Russia, which has won six synchro swimming golds at the championships, did not enter a team.

In a related development, world governing body FINA voted to change the name of the sport to artistic swimming.

