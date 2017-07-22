SLIDESHOW: Kentucky's Darkest Day Countdown at the Western Library

In a little more than a month on August 21, 2017, the United States will get the chance to witness a total solar eclipse. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes directly in front of the sun and casts a shadow onto earth.

Hopkinsville is preparing to be “ground zero” for complete darkness to take place at 1:24 pm CDT for 2 minutes and 40 seconds. WAVE 3 News has been to the “ground zero” site every year since 2012 to follow along with the progress of this world event.

