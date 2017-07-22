Firefighters battle four-alarm fire, hot July temperatures

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On a day in which the heat index topped 100 degrees, Louisville firefighters battled a four-alarm fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of South 10th Street at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a large, working fire at a paper goods warehouse, according to fire chief Gregory Frederick.

They believe the fire began on or near the loading dock, and spread to both attached warehouses.

Around 100 firefighters and command staff responded to the fire, as well as EMS to take care of the firefighters.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police investigating 4-month-old's death in McMahan

+ Arson suspected in historic Bardstown home fire

+ Firefighters responding to warehouse fire in Park Hill

"We tried to get them out and get their core temperature down, so they can go back in," Frederick said.

The adjoining warehouses were full of paper goods, and Chief Frederick said that contributed to the spread of the flames.

"It's combustables in there," Frederick said. "And the fire progresses through the paper, and it's challenging to get in there and dig it out. So we were using heavy caliber water streams to try and knock down as much as we can, but it's a pretty progressive fire."

Some of the firefighters battling this fire, had already worked a multiple-alarm fire nearby, and were on their second blaze of the day.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.