Firefighters responding to warehouse fire in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of South 10th Street at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a working fire, according to MetroSafe.

No injuries or fatalities were initially reported.

This is a developing situation. Please refresh this page for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.