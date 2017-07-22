Courage Camp Another Huge Success For Petrino Family Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) It's a hot, sticky day inside the Trager Center the University of Louisville football team's indoor practice facility, but for the kids invited to participate in the third annual Courage Camp, it couldn't be cooler. "One to a hundred...a thousand," said camper, Hailey Vinegar.

The Petrino Family Foundation held it's third annual Courage Camp on Saturday, inviting area kids with life threatening illnesses to play a little football with their favorite team, and more importantly, just be a kid. "That's what this is for," said event organizer, Kelsey Petrino-Scott. "To show them that they're not alone. And that we know that they're struggling, we know that they're warriors. We call it the Courage Camp, because these kids have more courage than most adults that I know." Blake Thompson is a 14 year old who has dealt with his share of health issues. He says it's great to concentrate on something besides hospitals for a day. "Usually, I don't get to run around that much. I just sit down, and run out of air every time. Now, I get to run around," said Thompson.

While the children are obviously the biggest benefactor in the day, don't forget about the players. Not only do they get a day off from football, but they also get a better perspective of life itself. "It's a great feeling to come out here and see the smiles on these kids faces. See them work hard. Work just as hard as we do out here on the football field, and I like it," said junior cornerback, Jaire Alexander. While the kids are having a blast, the players just might be having more fun than they are. "It's always great to give back to the kids. You know, come and put a smile on these kid's face," said senior wide receiver, Charles Standberry. "These kids are energetic, full of life, and I love it," said Alexander.



