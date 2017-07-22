Accelerate stuns heavy favorite Arrogate at Del Mar

By BETH HARRISAP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Accelerate stunned overwhelming favorite Arrogate to win the $300,000 San Diego Handicap by 8 1/2 lengths at Del Mar, snapping the seven-race winning streak of the world's top-ranked horse.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Accelerate ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.15 and paid $17.60, $32.60 and $22 as the 7-1 second choice on Saturday.

Arrogate finished third, beaten by 15 1/4 lengths under jockey Mike Smith in the 4-year-old colt's return to racing after a nearly four-month layoff.

His trainer, Bob Baffert, says Arrogate "laid an egg" and nothing is wrong with the colt.

Donworth returned $119.80 and $67.40 at 24-1 odds. Arrogate paid $38.20 to show.

Arrogate's winning streak included the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic last year, the $12 million Pegasus World Cup and the $10 million Dubai World Cup.

