FOP president speaks on BLM protest

Fraternal Order of Police President Sergeant Dan Hils posted a message on the Facebook group "Support The Blue In Cincy" addressing Black Lives Matter, and what he thinks was missing from the Sam Dubose rally.

In a message directed to Black Lives Matter protestors, Hils mentioned the oversight of black homicide victims across the city.

"Thirty-two black lives taken before their time. Thirty-two black lives taken violently. Due to your group name, I have omitted mention of the seven white murder victims. But, back to my point I wanted to let you know first how many of those black lives lost were in police interventions. Ok, get ready for it……………hold on and take a deep breath……………are you sure that you are ready?.................Ok, that's right it is zero (0), not a one, zilch.," the post reads.

"That's all I was pointing out that there are lives being lost and we need to focus on that. The inner-city violence is bad. It's been bad. We all would like to see it get better," Hils said.

He posted it hours before demonstrators hit the streets in support of Sam Dubose. He listed the names of black homicide victims as of July 17.

"I just, feel maybe they should just recognize nobody cares about lives, all lives no better than police officers. Police officer are the ones the ones that respond to these murder scenes," Hils said.

His entire Facebook post reads:

Dear Black Lives Matter Protestors,

I wish to help your objective at the rally today protesting black lives lost. I have the list of the homicide victims in the city of Cincinnati in 2017. As of July 17th, there have been 39 homicides. Of those homicides, 32 of the 39 homicide victims were black.

Thirty-two black lives taken before their time. Thirty-two black lives taken violently. Due to your group name, I have omitted mention of the seven white murder victims. But, back to my point I wanted to let you know first how many of those black lives lost were in police interventions. Ok, get ready for it……………hold on and take a deep breath……………are you sure that you are ready?.................Ok, that’s right it is zero (0), not a one, zilch.

I know the names you will have on your signs, but may I suggest these names as well; Deandre Berry (killed 1/1/17), Deante Mattocks (killed 1/8/17), Terrence Woods (killed 1/12/17), Troy Smith (killed 1/13/17), Alexandrea Thompson (9 years old, killed 1/18/17), Corrye Barwick Jr. (killed 1/28/17), Twanda Alexander (killed 2/7/17), Donald Campbell (killed 2/14/17), Casey Roby (killed 2/16/17), Trevor Tiemann (killed 2/19/17), Michael Chichester (killed 3/13/17), Tyrone Frazier(killed 3/18/17), OBryan Spikes (killed 3/26/17), Tyler Lee (killed 4/2/17), Deondre Davis (killed 4/4/17), Jamar Hayes (killed 4/17/17), Kendall Perkins (killed 4/18/17), DeShawn Jenkins (killed 4/18/17), Omar Mohommad (killed 4/25/17), Judson Roper Jr. (killed 4/27/17), Jahmaria Cruz (killed 5/14/17), Anthony Gray (killed 5/16/17), Shawnice Johnson (killed 5/18/17), William Bell (killed 522/17), Troy Donald (killed 5/31/17), Boris Tolliver (killed 6/1/17), Jeremy Rohe (killed 6/14/17), Keonte Walker (killed 6/20/17), Jonathan Taylor (killed 7/1/17), William Thomas (killed 7/4/17), Dontae Whaley (killed 7/5/17), and Rafeal Harrison (killed 7/17/17).

Cincinnati’s police officers responded to each of these homicide scenes exposing themselves to unknown physical risk. Our detectives have spent countless hours trying to find who is responsible for the homicides above along with the seven white victims that I did not list. Your CPD knows that all lives matter. How about a sign in support of police officers battling this violence?

Try to stay hydrated it is going to very warm.

Daniel J. Hils

FOP #69, President

