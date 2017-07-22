Former MLB Great Darryl Strawberry awarded Kentucky Colonel, key to the city

Former MLB Great Darryl Strawberry was the keynote speaker for Alma Randolph's Charitable Foundation dinner in Owensboro.

Major League Baseball World Series Champion and philanthropist Darryl Strawberry took a visit to the Tri-State Saturday.

Nearly 600 people packed the Owensboro Convention Center for the Alma Randolph Foundation Dinner.

Strawberry was the keynote speaker for the event.

The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides children in need with back-to-school clothing, and much more.

During the event, Kentucky Lt. Governor Jeneane Hampton awarded Strawberry the Kentucky Colonel the most honorable award in the state.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson also awarded Strawberry a key to the city.

Strawberry spoke to 14 News before the event. The Los Angeles native has made considerable strides to clean up his life through the years.

He's a cancer survivor, author, and most known for his 17-year career as a left fielder in the big leagues.

We're told Alma Randolph connected with Strawberry to recruit him for the event in Owensboro.

Strawberry is a devoted philanthropist and told us it's his calling in life to give back.

"Most people thought it was for baseball and success, but it wasn't," Strawberry explained. "It's for the Kingdom, to make a difference in people's lives, and help people, and lead people to the Lord. That's the most important thing. That's my only mission to wake up every day to try and encourage someone that God's got a perfect plan for their life."

