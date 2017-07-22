Santana drives in winning run, Brewers end 6-game skid

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun watches his single off Philadelphia Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, center, crosses home plate to score in front of Philadelphia Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson after Hellickson threw a wild pitch during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2017, ...

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter, right, high-fives Eric Thames (7) after scoring on a Ryan Braun double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Philadelphia.

By AARON BRACYAssociated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Domingo Santana singled home the winning run in the ninth inning after the Brewers blew a big lead, and Milwaukee beat Philadelphia 9-8 Saturday night to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Ryan Braun homered and drove in four runs, and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers, who maintained a one-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.

Milwaukee led 8-1 after batting in the seventh and manager Craig Counsell removed Braun, who had missed the past three games with a wrist injury. The Phillies rallied to tie it with four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Santana came through with a one-out single to left off Hector Neris (2-4) to score Hernan Perez and put Milwaukee ahead. Corey Knebel pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

Jacob Barnes (3-1) got the win despite giving up three runs on four hits in the eighth.

