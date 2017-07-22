All lanes of I-24 reopened after crash near Christian-Trigg Co. line

Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
On a day in which the heat index topped 100 degrees, Louisville firefighters battled a four-alarm fire.More >>
Outside Kentucky's last abortion clinic, a temporary buffer zone marked by black and yellow tape has been enforced for a week-long demonstration aimed at shutting down EMW Women's Surgical Center.More >>
