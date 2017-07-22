All lanes of I-24 reopened after crash near Christian-Trigg Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

All lanes of I-24 reopened after crash near Christian-Trigg Co. line

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media)
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

All lanes of Interstate 24 are open after a crash near the Christian and Trigg County line on Saturday evening, July 22.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved a pickup and a semi truck.

It happened between the 68 and 69 mile markers.

