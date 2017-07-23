Police: Parents gave newborn drugs to cover up addiction

Colby Wilde, 29, and Lacey Christenson, 26, face four counts each of child endangerment and felony drug charges. (Source: Utah County Sheriff’s Office/KUTV/CNN)

SPANISH FORK, UT (KUTV/CNN) – After a baby in Utah tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin and morphine, the newborn’s parents were arrested and charged with child endangerment and drug distribution.

Police say Colby Wilde, 29, and Lacey Christenson, 26, admitted to giving their baby suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction, just hours after Christenson gave birth in April.

Christenson used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, police say, and the baby girl was born addicted to drugs. The couple was trying to cover up the girl’s addiction, according to police.

“You’ve got an infant who cannot do anything for herself, and the people who should be providing her nurture and love and care are the ones who are harming that child,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple was busted in June when authorities searched their home in an unrelated case.

"Bedrooms, family rooms, bathrooms, there was a substantial quantity of drug paraphernalia in those areas, all areas where those children would have immediate access to those items,” Cannon said.

The newborn tested positive for meth, heroin and morphine, and was taken to the hospital.

Two of Christenson’s other children, ages 2 and 4, tested positive for meth.

Christenson and Wilde are facing four counts each of child endangerment and felony drugs charges.

