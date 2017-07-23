Danilo joins City from Madrid, providing versatility at back

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Danilo will be fulfilling his ambition to play under Pep Guardiola after signing for Manchester City from Real Madrid on Sunday.
The versatile Brazilian defender, who can play on either flank as well as at center back, signed a five-year contract to increase City's threadbare options at full back.
"There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola," Danilo said. "As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player."
City has a shortage of wide defenders after releasing Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna last month and then allowing Aleksandar Kolarov to move to Italian side Roma on Saturday. Kyle Walker, who joined from Tottenham, was the only other full back available to City manager Pep Guardiola before the signing of Danilo.
"Football is very dynamic and it requires quality players in every position, so I think a player who can play in different positions at a good level has an advantage, and becomes very important for the team as well," said Danilo, who is awaiting his British work permit. "I prefer just to play. I don't have a favorite position. I am used to playing as right-back but any time I'm on the pitch in the starting 11, I'm always happy.
"He (Guardiola) told me I'm ready and that I can play in several positions, right back, left back, midfield. I just hope to help him out as he expects."
Danilo is leaving Madrid two years after joining from Porto, having won back-to-back Champions League titles and the Spanish title once. Financial details of the transfer to City were not disclosed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
