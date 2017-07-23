One reported missing as flood waters cause damage, wash away hom - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

One reported missing as flood waters cause damage, wash away homes in NKY

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Damage in front of a home in Maysville as a result of flash flooding. (Source: Sara Celi) Damage in front of a home in Maysville as a result of flash flooding. (Source: Sara Celi)
Cars in a creek in Maysville, KY (Source: Sara Celi) Cars in a creek in Maysville, KY (Source: Sara Celi)
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Heavy rain across the Tri-State caused some flash flooding in parts of northern Kentucky overnight Sunday.

A flood warning will continue until 2:45 p.m. for parts of Bracken, Mason, Lewis and Fleming counties. 

At least two homes have reportedly been swept away off Augusta-Minerva Road in Augusta, Bracken County dispatch tells FOX19 NOW. 

Bracken County officials say one man is missing as a result of the flooding. Additional information was not provided.

According to the National Weather Service, about 20 boats broke from their mooring due to rushing water at the mouth of Bracken Creek as it flows into the Ohio River. 

[Mobile users: Click here to see a slideshow of the flooding]

Flooding prompted a State of Emergency to be declared for Mason County, according to Maysville Mayor David Cartmell 

Approximately six inches of rain fell in Maysville.  

Several cars were damaged and left in a creek at Thomas Auto Sales and Salvage along US-68.  

"This was such a violent episode. We really haven't had anything like this," said Cartmell. 

Cartmell says the east side of town "basically flooded."

"I've been mayor for nearly 20 years and this is the largest in town flood that we have had," said Cartmell.

Cartmell says the majority of the flooding came from the creeks. 

No serious injuries have been reported in Mason County.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on scene and will continue to update this developing story with the latest details.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.  

  • More storiesMore>>

  • Police: Parents gave newborn drugs to cover up addiction

    Police: Parents gave newborn drugs to cover up addiction

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:52:55 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:52:55 GMT
    Colby Wilde, 29, and Lacey Christenson, 26, face four counts each of child endangerment and felony drug charges. (Source: Utah County Sherriff’s Office/KUTV/CNN)Colby Wilde, 29, and Lacey Christenson, 26, face four counts each of child endangerment and felony drug charges. (Source: Utah County Sherriff’s Office/KUTV/CNN)

    The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.

    More >>

    The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.

    More >>

  • Video captures brave Starbucks customer taking on knife-wielding robber

    Video captures brave Starbucks customer taking on knife-wielding robber

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:09:13 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:09:13 GMT
    A customer and a robber are locked in an angry embrace at a Starbucks in California on Thursday. (Source: KFSN/Fresno Police Dept./CNN)A customer and a robber are locked in an angry embrace at a Starbucks in California on Thursday. (Source: KFSN/Fresno Police Dept./CNN)

    Ryan Flores walked in to a Starbucks with a knife and toy gun demanding money from a barista. That's when Cragg Jerri saw what was happening, picked up a metal chair and hit Flores in the back.  

    More >>

    Ryan Flores walked in to a Starbucks with a knife and toy gun demanding money from a barista. That's when Cragg Jerri saw what was happening, picked up a metal chair and hit Flores in the back.  

    More >>

  • O.J. Simpson granted parole

    O.J. Simpson granted parole

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:46:33 GMT
    O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)

    Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. 

    More >>

    Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly