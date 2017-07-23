One reported missing as flood waters cause damage, wash away homes in NKY

Damage in front of a home in Maysville as a result of flash flooding. (Source: Sara Celi)

Heavy rain across the Tri-State caused some flash flooding in parts of northern Kentucky overnight Sunday.

A flood warning will continue until 2:45 p.m. for parts of Bracken, Mason, Lewis and Fleming counties.

At least two homes have reportedly been swept away off Augusta-Minerva Road in Augusta, Bracken County dispatch tells FOX19 NOW.

Bracken County officials say one man is missing as a result of the flooding. Additional information was not provided.

According to the National Weather Service, about 20 boats broke from their mooring due to rushing water at the mouth of Bracken Creek as it flows into the Ohio River.

Flooding prompted a State of Emergency to be declared for Mason County, according to Maysville Mayor David Cartmell

Approximately six inches of rain fell in Maysville.

Several cars were damaged and left in a creek at Thomas Auto Sales and Salvage along US-68.

"This was such a violent episode. We really haven't had anything like this," said Cartmell.

Cartmell says the east side of town "basically flooded."

"I've been mayor for nearly 20 years and this is the largest in town flood that we have had," said Cartmell.

Cartmell says the majority of the flooding came from the creeks.

No serious injuries have been reported in Mason County.

