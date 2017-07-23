The Latest: Spieth tees off with 3-shot lead in British Open

(AP Photo/Dave Thompson). A groundsman prepares the 18th green ahead of the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Dustin Johnson of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday July 22, 2017.

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) - The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

___

2:35 p.m.

Jordan Spieth is off in search of his first British Open title.

The two-time major champion teed off Sunday under sunny skies and with a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, his playing partner. Spieth hit his tee shot into the left rough, while Kuchar split the fairway.

Spieth has three rounds in the 60s, including two 65s in this Open. He played Saturday without making a bogey at Royal Birkdale.

Kuchar is looking for his first major championship title.

____

2:15 p.m.

Some of those trying to chase Jordan Spieth in the final round of the British Open have stumbled early.

Dustin Johnson made a double bogey on the first hole. He shot 64 in the third round, but was eight shots behind Spieth entering Sunday's final round.

Rory McIlroy was even through three holes, but faced a monumental challenge to get within shouting distance of Spieth. He was nine shots back.

Spieth begins the day with a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar. Brooks Koepka and Austin Connelly are another three shots back.

Though conditions were mostly favorable for the early starters, they were not shooting the kind of low rounds seen the day before, when Branden Grace set a major championship scoring record with a 62.

____

Jordan Spieth faced more blustery conditions at Royal Birkdale as he set out to try to win the third leg of the career Grand Slam at the British Open.

Spieth had a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, who is playing in the final group of a major for the first time.

Xander Schauffele put together a 65 on Sunday morning, the best round of the early starters. The wind was expected to increase, though nothing like the second round.

Kuchar was the only player within five shots of Spieth.

A record crowd has taken it all in. The R&A says this is the highest attendance for a British Open in England, topping the 230,000 mark set at Royal Liverpool when Tiger Woods won in 2006.

