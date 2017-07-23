1 person in critical condition after Polaris ATV accident; 'Alcohol is believed to have been factor'

Alcohol is thought to be a factor in an accident, which resulted in three people being taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, early Sunday after an ATV accident.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, four people were riding on a Polaris RAZR ATV in a field along KY-144 when it rolled over around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the accident was not included in the press release.

The release states the driver of the ATV is in critical condition after sustaining serious injuries in the accident. None of the individuals in the Polaris RZR were wearing helmets when the ATV rolled over, the Daviess County Sheriff's Department press release stated.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

