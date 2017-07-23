Bus en route to Louisville crashes, 3 killed

Police say a man and two women in the mini-van died at the scene. (Source: WTHR)

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Three people have died after a Miller Transport bus en route to Louisville rear-ended a mini-van causing a five car crash.

According to WTHR, the Monroe County Sheriff Department said the chain reaction crash happened on Business 37 near Bayles Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police said a man and two women in the minivan died at the scene.

"There's going to be some very tragic news coming to family members," Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said.

A child, believed to be two or three years old and riding in the minivan, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that the Miller Transport bus was operating a partnership route for Greyhound.

The minivan was stopped by a construction flagger when police said the bus slammed into it. The impact of the bus slamming into the van caused three other vehicles to crash.

"Two witnesses have told our investigators that they felt in their view before the crash that the bus was speeding," Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said.

Police said they believe the bus driver failed to stop as traffic was at a standstill, but it isn't clear why.

"There will also be some extensive investigation involving the driver," Sheriff Swain said.

In a statement about the crash, Miller Transportation said:

"A tragic accident occurred today involving several vehicles, including a Miller Transportation Bus. The bus was headed from Chicago to Louisville when the accident took place in Bloomington, IN. Unfortunately, it appears there were fatalities as a result of this accident. We are greatly saddened for this loss of life and offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families and all those impacted by this accident. We pledge our assistance in cooperating with local authorities in the investigation."

One other driver was taken to the hospital, complaining of head injuries. Police said he was conscious when he was transported to the hospital.

The child has been placed in the care of Child Protective Services while family members are contacted.

The Coroner's Office has not released names of the three who were killed, including if they are the parents of the toddler.

