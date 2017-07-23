Photos: Flash flood damage in Mason County, KY

Heavy rain across the Tri-State caused some flash flooding in parts of northern Kentucky overnight Sunday.

Homes in Mason and Bracken counties were damaged by the flooding.

At least two homes have reportedly been swept away off Augusta-Minerva Road in Augusta, Bracken County dispatch tells FOX19 NOW.

Flooding prompted a State of Emergency to be declared for Mason County, according to Maysville Mayor David Cartmell

Approximately six inches of rain fell in Maysville.

Several cars were damaged and left in a creek at Thomas Auto Sales and Salvage along US-68.

