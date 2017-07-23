Additional downtown lane closures expected for Market, Jefferson Streets

Lanes may be closed after 6 pm on weekdays and without restrictions on weekends. (Source: Louisville Downtown)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers making their way through downtown Louisville will experience additional lane closures on Market and Jefferson Streets.

Market and Jefferson Streets between Second and Fourth Streets will experience additional lane closures on weekdays as a part of Kentucky International Convention Center's (KICC) renovation.

Two lanes will be closed on Jefferson Street after 9 am on weekdays. These lane closures will not occur during AM rush hours from 7 to 9 am.

Market Street will have three lanes closed before 4 pm on weekdays; these lane closures will not occur between 4 and 6 pm.

Lanes may be closed after 6 pm on weekdays and without restrictions on weekends.

Restrictions for re-opening apply to Monday–Friday of each week.

These lanes are expected to reopen on December 4.

