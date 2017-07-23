1 recovering following shooting at Lexington Mall

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: WLEX)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - One person is recovering after being shot outside the Fayette Mall in Lexington Saturday night.

According to WLEX, Lexington Police said the incident happened just before 8 pm outside of Dillard's .

Police said the 24-year-old victim was walking through the parking lot when a dark colored passenger car approached him. After a brief exchange of words, they said someone in the passenger car opened fire, hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter has not been arrested but Lexington Police said they do have a good description of the suspected shooter.

Witnesses told LEX 18 they heard several shots before seeing multiple cars speed away from the scene. Other shoppers inside the mall reported seeing security guards running towards the scene. Bullet holes and shattered windows were visible on several cars in the parking lot.

Investigators said the shooting was not random and it appears the victim and shooter know each other.

