Crews stop spread of huge California wildfire near Yosemite

(AP Photo/Scott Smith). The evacuated downtown of Mariposa, Calif., is viewed Thursday July 20, 2017, as firefighters battle a large wildfire in the surrounding hills and mountains. Mariposa normally bustles with tourists on their way to Yosemite Natio...

(AP Photo/Scott Smith). The evacuated downtown of Mariposa, Calif., is viewed Thursday, July 20, 2017, as firefighters battle a large wildfire in the surrounding hills and mountains. Mariposa normally bustles with tourists on their way to Yosemite Nati...

(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP). This satellite imagery, posted Wednesday, July 19, 2017 on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, shows a large plume of smoke spreading hundreds of miles east from the Ditwi...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Crews have stopped the growth of a huge wildfire that has destroyed dozens of homes in a rural area of California near Yosemite National Park.

Firefighters still battling the blaze that swept through the Sierra Nevada foothills were contending with triple-digit temperatures Sunday.

The fire burning for a week has scorched just over 118 square miles (305 square kilometers) of dense brush and dead trees and continues to threaten about 1,500 homes - but its spread has slowed drastically. Many Mariposa County residents were allowed to return to their homes Saturday.

The fire is 40 percent contained, but officials say it could take another two weeks to fully surround it.

The smoke has blurred the scenic vistas of Yosemite National Park, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of the fire.

