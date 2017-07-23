Alaska honorary cat mayor dies at 20

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) - Stubbs, the honorary feline mayor of the Alaska town of Talkeetna, has died at the age of 20.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2eF2Dbq ) the animal's owners announced the cat's death late Saturday.

According to Stubb's family, Mayor Stubbs, as the cat was most commonly known, went to bed Thursday and died overnight.

Talkeetna, a town with a population of about 900, elected the yellow cat mayor in a write-in campaign in 1998.

There is no human mayor in the town.

Stubbs had survived an attack by a dog in 2013 and a false report of his death last year. But by late 2016, he was largely staying at home instead of being out and about at local Nagley's General Store.

