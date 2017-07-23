Retailers ease back to school shopping stress through giveaway

It's never too early to get a head start on back to school shopping.

Local wireless retailers in Henderson are helping ease school shopping stress.

Sunday was the fifth annual School Rocks backpack giveaway by Wireless Zone.

Lines quickly grew outside the Henderson Verizon store.

People who walked in got a backpack with notebooks while supplies lasted.

The giveaway ran from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

