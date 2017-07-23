Woman reportedly driving under influence runs car into river

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested after police say she drove while intoxicated, right into the Ohio River.

According to LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Shannon Seltzer, 30, drove down the boat ramp at Cox Park and sped into the water.

A witness reportedly umped in the water and pulled Seltzer out of the car.

She was arrested on scene and charged with DUI.

