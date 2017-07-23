Brickyard 400 resumes after 1-hour, 47-minute delay

(AP Photo/AJ Mast). A crew member for Paul Menard walks to the garage during a rain delay at the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 23, 2017.

(AP Photo/AJ Mast). Retired NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon climbs out of the pace car before the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 23, 2017.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Kyle Busch, left, and Kevin Harvick (4) lead the field on the start of the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 23, 2017.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Crews cover cars after the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race was red-flagged due to severe weather at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 23, 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Brickyard 400 has resumed after a 1-hour, 47-minute rain delay.

The race was just stopped after 12 laps Sunday on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.5-mile oval.

With lightning and heavy rain on the radar, NASCAR officials sent all drivers to pit road shortly before the storms arrived. Speedway officials instructed fans to clear the stands and find cover around the track.

Pole-winner Kyle Busch has led every lap and had taken a lead of more than three seconds before the red flag came out.

About 35 minutes later, fans were allowed to re-enter the grandstands. It took about another hour to dry the track.

The race becomes official after Lap 81 of the scheduled 160-lap race.

